WORKING TOGETHER TO GAIN SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE

Surf Rescue Life Boat drivers, Craig Perry and Ken Yardy, joined with members of the NSW SES Condobolin Unit to share skills and knowledge recently.

Hailing from Coogee and Warriewood in the Northern Beaches, they said were impressed with both community involvement plus the support and skills shared by the local Unit.

The men arrived on Friday, 7 October and left on Monday, 10 October. They spent four days in Condobolin before heading off, to be replaced by another set of volunteers.

“There have been a number of Surf Club guys deployed around the state,” they explained.

“We came to assist the SES with their flood boat rescue work. We are boat operators and we have done flood water training. We worked at Hawkesbury in February and March, so we have worked in flood zones before.

“We have never been this far out into the regions, but it has been a really great experience. It seems as if there is no problem that is insurmountable.

“The Unit Commander (Susan Bennett) and Deputy Commander (Graeme Yetman) have been great hosts and excellent teachers. We have learned a lot just by watching what the guys do – it’s impressive. They have some good gear out here and they know their stuff.

“We shared and learned different skill sets. We can honestly say we experienced the best of country hospitality and witnessed wonderful community involvement.

While in town for their four-day stint, Craig and Ken were even part of a sheep rescue at Shady Camp, where they saved sheep who were stranded between two flooded creeks on Sunday, 9 October.

“We went out with the local SES, where we rescued 25 sheep off an island and saw a brown snake,” they stated.

“We crossed through a number of roads that were swollen with water. It was good for us – we were not only giving a hand but got to use different equipment.

“We learned how to use a tractor because the track was that chopped up from the vehicles in the wet. We used a front end loader to transport the sheep. Riding in the MOG was also an experience in itself. We only have little ATVs on the beach, so it was a bit different.”

Ken and Craig lamented that they should have brought their surf boat along for the trip.

“It would have been really interesting if we had to load a couple of sheep into it,” they said.

“We can tell you, that it is a little bit more difficult towing a one tonne boat through mud over a couple of kilometres on road, than what we are used to. We hand push a little rubber duckie across the sand a Coogee or Warriewood.”

Unit Commander NSW SES Condobolin Unit, Susan Bennett, said she was very grateful for the assistance provided by Craig and Ken.

“We are just very grateful for the assistance. We can increase our capabilities and our response efforts,” she advised.

“Whilst we have been fortunate that we haven’t had to activate for flood rescue, we still have the capability if something like that should happen. So, this gives us the ability to be effective in our flood response rather than wait for people to come from an hour away which means in some cases people may drown.”

Both men thoroughly enjoyed their time in Condobolin and the experience of working with the NSW SES Condobolin Unit.

“It’s been really good. Just seeing how organised the Unit is and seeing all their gear – seeing how it all goes together and seeing different scenarios – they are so well set up and seeing how the community banded together and looked out for each other was wonderful.

“We would both come back to Condobolin in a heartbeat.”

Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt and Susan Bennett.