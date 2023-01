LEFT: Lachlan Children Services Miss Emily (Goodsell) has completed her Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care. Miss Emily worked and studied hard over the past year. Image Credit: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.

RIGHT: Lachlan Children Services Miss Kelsey (Ward) has completed her Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care. She has worked and studied hard this year. Image Credit: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.