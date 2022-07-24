WOOLLEN MURAL GETS REMOVED

On Wednesday 6th July, local builders and glaziers worked with the Forbes Shire Council to remove the huge woollen mural displayed on what used to be the local Spotlight store.

Unfortuantely, the store was extensively damaged due to a fire back in March, but thankfully, the mural remained undamaged and has since been sitting, waiting to be removed.

The mural was designed by Forbes artist, Rosie Johnston and was the Peoples Choice winner at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in 2012.

“The woollen mural features 15 larger than life size, well-known local farmers who represent the essence and diversity of farming in the district. ” read a post on the Forbes Shire Council Facebook page.

“After the win at the Sydney Royal the mural was purchased by Council and installed on the external wall of the Spotlight building.”

“The prized artwork has been removed for treatment and storage to keep it safe and conserve it.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Forbes Shire Councils Facebook Page.