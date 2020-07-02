WOOL STOLEN FROM LAKE CARGELLIGO

Unknown person/s have stolen a bale of wool and four Merino Sheep from a property near Lake Cargelligo.

Police from Lake Cargelligo are investigating the theft of a bale of wool at a property at St Albans.

According to a post on the Rural Crime – NSW Police Force Facebook Page, “The bale weighed 170 kilograms and was stamped with the business name, “IR&A MacFayden Wilga Park”. The owner believes the theft occurred sometime between the 27th of April and the 27th of May this year.”

“Additionally, the landholder also reported the theft of four Merino sheep sometime between the 1st and the 8th of June this year.”

If you can assist police in relation to this theft, please contact Lake Cargelligo Police Station on 02 68981000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.