WONDERFUL WRITING AT CONDOBOLIN PUBLIC SCHOOL

Condobolin Public School students in Class 5/6M recently read ‘Flood’ by Jackie French. Students were challenged to incorporate everything they have learnt so far – personification, hyperbole, similes and metaphors – to extend their writing. ‘Flood’ was Inspired by the Queensland floods. It is a moving and sensitive story of a natural disaster as seen through the honest eyes of a cattle dog that has been separated from his family. The floodwater mercilessly rips through the towns, and finally recedes, leaving a devastating widespread path of destruction. “Students enjoyed creating illustrations for their text, just like in the story,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.