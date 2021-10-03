WOMEN’S BOWLS IS BACK IN CONDOBOLIN

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Hello all, it’s time to return to bowls, and our Club is opened for all to enjoy.

Bowls NSW has issued a Circular permitting Local Regional Areas that have came out of Covid lockdown to return to the green. Roll Ups, Social bowls and Internal Club Championships can be played.

Some new Covid restrictions regarding distancing; no more than twenty persons on the one green and the Sports Club must be open before games are due to commence.

With these restrictions in mind the Women’s Executive have decided to recommence bowling, with a few important changes.

Keeping in mind that the Club’s opening times are Monday to Friday 12 noon, Saturday 11.00am and Sunday 9.00am.

Secretary Wendy will have informed all, by the time this edition is released, the changes to Social bowls, Names in by 11.30am, Play to commence at 12.00pm.

Regarding the playing of Club events, it is essential that when you organise to play your matches, you MUST inform the Match Committee, the day and time that you will be playing, so they can organise a rink.

The game of Consistency Singles left to play is dated, play or forfeit, on or before Saturday 2nd October. Match knows that this is the long weekend and would like to offer, players that are involved, their apologies, but we must endeavour to complete our Club events before anymore disruptions.

Club Championship Triples have also been dated. Play or forfeit, on or before, Saturday 9th October.

Due to the later time that the Argus is now delivered to Condobolin, we will now announce two weeks draw, each week; ie on the Draw for Social bowls, this Thursday 23rd September will be President Colleen and on the draw for next Thursday 30th September are Yvonne Johnson and Colleen Helyar. Names in by 11.30 play 12.00pm.

Copies of the new draw are on our notice board for all to have a copy but one copy must remain on the board.

Ladies please note change of date for our next monthly Womens Bowls Meeting, this will be now held on Thursday 7th October at 6pm, sorry for any inconvenience.

Get well wishes to those on the sick list and a return to bowls to all.

Keep Safe,

HALF NIP.