WNSWLHD LAUNCHES ITS SECOND RAP

Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD), which includes the Condobolin Health Service, has demonstrated its commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Western NSW with the launch of its second Reconciliation Action Plan on Monday, 29 May.

WNSWLHD Chief Executive Mark Spittal, said the plan reflects the diversity of people, all nine proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander nations, as well as the many language groups within the District’s footprint.

“Our District is so diverse in geography, communities and culture – our communities are unique in many ways, and each has a strong sense of local identity,” he explained.

“In 2017, Western NSW was the first Local Health District to develop a Reconciliation Action Plan, and we are proud to now launch our second Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan 2023-2025, which has been endorsed by Reconciliation Australia.

“This Plan is an opportunity to reflect on our approach to improving the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, the journey we are on, and the next steps we will take together to make substantial improvement in health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.”

WNSWLHD Executive Director Aboriginal Health and Wellbeing, Tony Martin, said it is an important step in addressing the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across the District.

“We recognise that our journey towards reconciliation is a long-term commitment and requires concerted and cohesive action. This new Reconciliation Action Plan is supported by an implementation plan, which includes a detailed breakdown of actions and milestones we will achieve in our two-year timeframe,” he stated.

Mr Spittal said the Plan builds on the District’s actions to date and recognises the next steps the District is taking on a long-term cultural immersion journey.

“We maintain our focus on creating meaningful change, through accepting and acknowledging the historical role health services have had in disempowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” he said.

“We are committed to understanding the impact that historical harm continues to have on the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today and what we can do to uncover, challenge and address racism in the health care system.”