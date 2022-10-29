WITHIN-WITHOUT SCULPTURE UNVEILED

The 22nd installation along the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail – Within – Without (Of Land and Spirit) by Greg Johns – has been unveiled.

It is located on Marsden Road, 26 kilometres from Condobolin along the Lachlan Valley Way towards Forbes.

The sculpture uses interlinking geometric shapes to represent the patterns formed in nature, and the interconnection that exists between them. It also speaks of nature’s micro–macro links and the importance of respecting and protecting them.

“Art should inspire us, and Within – Without (Of Land and Spirit) certainly does that,” Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, Councillor John Medcalf OAM stated.

“Greg’s work adds another dimension to the award-winning Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail and is a welcome addition to our region’s cultural tourism offering.”

Mr Johns hails from Adelaide in South Australia and has had a career as a professional sculptor spanning 45 years. Working in Corten steel, wood and stone, his large sculptures have a majestic quality that evoke the spirit of the land

“When links are broken, such as the extinction of particular flora or fauna, the whole system becomes vulnerable and can ultimately collapse,” Mr Johns explained.

In collaboration with boilermaker Darryl McFarlane of Demill Engineering, Greg constructed the three-tonne geometric piece using hundreds of solid 25mm mild steel units, each cut from solid steel plate. The five-metre-high pod, formed from open hexagonal units, offers vastly different patterns when viewed from different angles.

“The public can see through the form to the surrounding landscape, and this connection to the surrounding landscape is important,” Mr Johns said.

“When you move around the sculpture, which continually changes visually, a negative figure suddenly appears from one angle.

“The intended implication of the organic pod form is of a protective spirit. A deep, profound guardianship of place as a priority is a message this sculpture hopefully conveys.”

Forbes Arts Society Chairperson Trudy Mallick said the sculpture’s connection to the landscape is complementary to the theme of environmental sustainability that spans across the trail.

“The illusionistic geometry encourages engagement, interaction and curiosity. Although made from steel, the sculpture somehow embodies the qualities of softness, flexibility and fluidity – which is in harmony to the natural environment.”

Duty MLC Sam Farraway said the unveiling of the new sculpture on the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail would provide onlookers with a unique experience, while adding to the region’s growing reputation as an arts and cultural destination.

“The ‘Within – Without (Of Land and Spirit)’ sculpture is a fantastic addition to the trail, providing visitors with a unique experience and a powerful and timely message. I urge locals and visitors alike to take a stroll along the trail to see this new addition for themselves,” he articulated.

The ‘Boosting the Lachlan Valley Economy Art Project’ aims to foster visual arts throughout the Forbes Shire, grow the visitor economy and promote the Lachlan Valley region as a premier tourism destination. The project also includes the Gum Swamp redevelopment and extension of the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail.

The Forbes Cultural Centre development is part of the $7.2 million ‘Boosting the Lachlan Valley Economy Art Project’ which is proudly funded by the NSW Government’s Regional Growth – Environment and Tourism Fund, the Forbes Arts Society, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council and Evolution Mining.