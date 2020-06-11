WIRADJURI PLAQUE

Lachlan Shire Council has installed an Acknowledgement to Country plaque in its foyer in recognition of the traditional custodians of the land the Council office is built on.

The plaque was commissioned by Council and designed by Kinya Lerrk, a company created by Aboriginal visual artists Emma Bamblett and Megan Van Den Berg.

The plaque reads: “Acknowledgement to Country: Lachlan Shire Council acknowledges the Wiradjuri people as the Traditional custodians of this land. We recognise their strength and resilience and pay respect to Elders past, present, and emerging and to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are part of the Lachlan Shire community.”

The Acknowledgement of Country is an opportunity to acknowledge, and pay respect, to the Traditional Owners and ongoing custodians of our land – the Wiradjuri people.

Council believes it is important to engage effectively with our Aboriginal community members to build positive relationships and productive partnerships.

By Melissa Blewitt.