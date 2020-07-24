WIRADJURI PAINTINGS NOW ON DISPLAY AT COUNCIL

Indigenous artworks will now be showcased in the office foyer of the Lachlan Shire Council building in Condobolin.

Lachlan Shire Council, as part of its ongoing partnership with the Wiradjuri Study Centre in Condobolin, will now displayi local Aboriginal paintings in its office foyer.

The three original artworks are on loan from the Centre and will add some local cultural flair to Council’s newly renovated reception area.

The loan arrangement came about after the Centre’s Tourism and Events Officer Tennille Dunn came up with the idea to offer the paintings to Council.

“I asked Vicki Swadling, the Centre Manager, if she thought it would be a nice idea to ask the shire if they would like display some of our artworks up there,” she explained.

“She went for it and then I asked (Council’s Tourism and Economic Development Officer) Debra Keane if Council would like to take the paintings for display and they were happy with it. That’s really how it has come about.”

The Wiradjuri Centre has a room dedicated to the display and sale of local Aboriginal artworks.

The artists are also able to produce customised pieces on request and can even provide artistic services such as house décor.

Ms Keene said she is delighted with the loan arrangement and was excited to pick up the three paintings.

“On behalf of the Council, I was offered the loan of some of the fabulous artworks by our local artists to display on our newly painted office walls,” she stated.

“Of course the resounding answer was ‘yes’. What a fantastic opportunity to display and promote our local indigenous artists and have them showcased for everyone to see.

“A huge thank you to Tennille Dunn and the Wiradjuri Corporation for making this offer in the first place.”

The Wiradjuri Study Centre promotes the study and understanding of Wiradjuri culture, offering a local hub for training, development, employment, cultural awareness and of heritage issue.

By Melissa Blewitt.