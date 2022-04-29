WINNING TRIO CONGRATULATED

Lake Ladies Bowls

Congratulations to our Ivy and Jean Round Robin winners. Sharon Benson, Colleen Robertson and Leanne Imrie. Presenting prizes was Sue Hart.

Social bowls will commence on Thursday at 1pm 21st April. All welcome.

There will be a monthly meeting before social bowls on this date at 12pm.

DRAW FOR CLUB PAIRS CHAMPIONSHIPS FIRST ROUND 22 APRIL 2022 on the green at 6pm: Narelle Hayward/Anne Chambers V Colleen Robertson/Sharon Benson; Kay Chatterton/Christine Leadbitter V BYE; Sue Wood/Carmel Gleeson V BYE; Susan Hart/Elaine Bendall V Marg McCarten/Anne Moulds; Kerry Davis/Pam Browne V Karen Bartholomew/Angie Hayward; Julie Twomey/Justina Twomey V Denise Morris/Bev Fyfe; Leanne Imrie/Beth Fisher V Leanne Ridley/Lynn Ward; Judy Hague/Janelle Ireland V Wendy Byrnes/Leanne Cain.

Contributed by Lake Ladies Bowls Publicity Officer Leanne Cain.