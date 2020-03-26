Willowbend Sports Centre closed

The Willowbend Sports Centre is now closed.

“Lachlan Shire Council wishes to advise that in response to the evolving coronavirus situation the Willow Bend Sports Centre will be closed until further notice,” a statement released on Monday, 23 March stated.

This comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison with state and territory leaders agreed on Sunday, 22 March to a shutdown of “principal places of social gathering”.

Gyms, along with other facilities such as pubs, registered and licenced clubs, cinemas, entertainment venues, casinos and night clubs all had to close their doors at midday on Monday, 23 March.

“Council apologises for any inconvenience, however the closing of the Sports Centre is a necessary step to help protect the local community and reduce the spread of the virus,” the statement went on to say.

“Council is following Government advice until such time as the situation improves. It is important to note that the Centre has not been closed due to any locally reported case of coronavirus.”

By Melissa Blewitt.