WILLIAM BEECH GARDENS HOSTS A BIGGEST MORNING TEA

RSL LifeCare William Beech Gardens hosted a Biggest Morning Tea event on Thursday, 19 May, raising an amazing $1,400.

Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea is a community event that raises vital funds to make a big difference for those impacted by cancer.

Bid Food, Jen Tyack, Foodworks, PFD, Blayney Foods, Shirley Perram, Christine Keen, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, John Perram (load of wood), Jo Tomlinson, Condobolin Newsagency, and Betta Home Living all made generous donations towards the event.

The lucky winners of the raffle were Pam Clemson, Belinda Keen, Jenny Tyack, Latoya Kirby, Peggy Hocking, Sam Preuss and Angela Machoka.

Angela won a load of split firewood donated by John Perram, Pam Clemson won a Beauty pack donated by Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, Belinda Keen won a Cosmetic Make Up Bag donated by Condobolin Newsagency, Jen Tyack won a handbag donated by Jen Tyack, Latoya Kirby won a fruit and vegetable pack donated by Christine Keen, Peggy Hocking won a Meat Tray donated by Christine Keen, Sam Preuss won a box of chocolates donated by Jo Tomlinson, and Lisa Frankel won an air fryer donated by Betta Home Living.

One in two Australians are diagnosed with cancer before the age of 85. The Cancer Council wants to change that, but they need your help.

RSL LifeCare William Beech gardens event will help the Cancer Council to envision becoming one step closer to a cancer free future.

The Cancer Council is Australia’s leading cancer charity, and they work across every aspect of every cancer.

Every day, they support people impacted by cancer when they need it most, speak out on behalf of the community on cancer issues, empower people to reduce their cancer risk, and find new ways to better detect and treat cancer. In 2021, the Cancer Council helped protect 2,000,000 little Aussies across the country from harmful UV rays through their SunSmart school program, reducing their risk of cancer in the future. They also invested $62.9 million into research across Australia along with their research partners, making them the largest non-government funder of research in the country. Their services were used almost 250,000 times by Australians affected by cancer, providing vital support when they need it most and making every stage of their cancer journey easier.