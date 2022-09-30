Trundle Central School students William Taylor and Jennet Dorman recently received awards through the Western Access Program.
William was awarded the Western Access Program VET Student of the Year award and Jennet received the Western Access Program VET Work Placement Student of the Year award.
Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School’s Facebook Page.
WILLIAM AND JENNET RECEIVE AWARD
