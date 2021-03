By Melissa Blewitt

The Wild Dogs in Condobolin on Friday, 19 February.

They did their usual Saturday morning rides for the public outside the Condo Hotel Motel and headed to the races in the afternoon.

Sunday morning they went on a ride to Bogan gate and in the afternoon they were at the Golf Club.

Last year the boys raised $3,500 for Rotary and will be donating to Rotary again in 2021.