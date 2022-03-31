WILD DOGS RAISE FUNDS

The Wild Dogs (Sydney) raised $4,430 for the Rotary Club of Condobolin after their visit to Condobolin over the Condo Picnic Races weekend in February.

“Rotary of Condobolin has struggled over the past year with fund raising activities and we the Wild Dogs and friends are pleased and proud to support this worthy community based group,” Wild Dogs Spokesperson Manfred (Fred) Wittek explained.

“The boys had a great weekend, everyone enjoyed themselves and I believe the locals that mixed with the boys had a great time as well.”

Mr Wittek said a special thanks had to go to the Condobolin Argus ($500), Banksia Group ($1,000), Ian ‘Strop’ Harris ($250) and all the people who supported the weekend raffles that were held during the trip.

“I also want to thank Michelle Brown, Susan Thompson, Angel Lewis and Adam Lewis who help out every year,” he said.

While the Wild Dogs were in Condobolin they attended the Picnic Races and gave rides to locals for a small donation.

“The rides we did on Saturday morning were a success and the kids just loved and enjoyed it.”

As part of their fundraising efforts, the Wild Dogs raflled off Harley Davidson signs that were made and donated by Terry ‘POUTY’ Pout.

On the Sunday after the Races, the Wild Dogs were invited to visit Fred Vella’s property ‘Mulguthrie’, where they rode out to enjoy his hospitality.

They travelled back into town and spent an afternoon at the Condobolin Sports Club and the Condo Hotel.

“We hope to support some of the community events through out the coming year and look forward to returning for the Picnic Races next year 2023 which will be our 18th year visiting Condobolin,” Mr Wittek concluded.