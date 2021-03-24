WILD DOGS RAISE $3,100 FOR CONDOBOLIN ROTARY

Compiled by Anne Coffey

The Wild Dogs roared down the main street of Condobolin on Friday the 19th of February to do their usual fundraising for Condobolin.

Their visit to Condobolin on Race Weekend started back in 2005 when the then owner of the Condobolin Hotel Motel Greg Cooper invited then up to Condo on Race Weekend.

The boys started raising funds through offering rides to the public on their motorcycles for a gold coin donation. This proved very popular and the boys have been riding back into town ever since.

Unlike the stereotypical biker gangs the Wild Dogs are a group of workers and businessmen from Sydney who enjoy their bikes and trips away.

The Wild Dogs have sent through a big thank you to Condobolin for welcoming them back to town.

This year was their 16th Annual Ride to Condobolin for the Condobolin Races Weekend. They had 90 gentlemen attend this year.

As with previous years they had rides for the local children and adults on Saturday morning and ran a couple of raffles of prizes donated by the boys and all the boys contributed to the contribution collected, which was donated to the Condobolin Rotary Club. Between rides and raffles they raised and donated $ 3,100.00 which was presented to Sue Bennet, President of the Condobolin Rotary.

The Boys wanted to mention their long time Condobolin friends who help them out every year. Without their help they say they would struggle. So a big thank you to Angel Lewis, Adam RED Lewis, Leanne Pawsey, Michelle Brown and Sue Thompson.

The Boys said they all love coming out to Condobolin for the weekend and have never had any trouble considering how many of them come to town.

This year they filled up the accommodation at the Alambie Motel, Condobolin Hotel, Condobolin Motor Inn and also had a few guys staying at the Railway Hotel. They all had meals at a number of venues and drinks at all the Hotels, the Golf Club and the Railway Hotel Bogan Gate. As well as spending on accommodation and food they also purchased fuel for their Motor Cycles.

The boys finished by saying thanks to Condo and promised to be back next year.