WHITE RIBBON DAY MARCH IN CONDOBOLIN

A White Ribbon Day March and Family Fun Day was held in Condobolin on Wednesday, 19 April.

The March began at the Condobolin Court House and made its way along the footpath in Bathurst Street and onto to Memorial Park.

March participants held 80 signs that represented women who had lost their lives because of domestic or family violence.

Aunty Beryl Powell gave the Acknowledgement to Country and Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM welcomed the community to the event.

Barry Merritt was the guest speaker on the day, sharing his personal experiences with domestic violence and urging others to speak out about violence against women.

“My name is Barry Merritt; I am a proud Wiradjuri man Galari Clan. My Blood lines are also connected to Ngunnawal Country Yass,” he began his speech on the day.

“Where did White Ribbon come from? In 1991 on the second anniversary of the massacre of 14 women by a lone gunman in Montreal, Canada, a handful of Canadian men initiated a campaign to urge men to speak out about violence against women. The symbol of the Campaign was a white ribbon.

“Over 12 months, on average one woman is killed every week as a result of intimate partner violence. If you look around, I have handed out 80 signs with ladies names that have lost their lives to domestic violence and I could add 80 more as this epidemic continues. Early intervention is the key.

“Domestic and family violence is the principal cause of homelessness for women and their children.

“Intimate partner violence is the leading contributor to death, disability and ill health in Australian women aged 15 to 40.

“In Australia, one in four children are exposed to domestic violence. This brings me to a young student I worked with at Forbes High School, John Azzi. As a young man in Year Seven, John was always in trouble, and this carried on right through to Year 10. We even had lock downs for John. From Year 10 onwards everything changed, and it all started when he heard myself open up about Domestic Violence in my home as a child. Just by starting a conversation, he became a leader in our school, all the way to school captain. John has finished Year 12 and was the first one in his family to do so. He is now working with the PCYC and giving back to young boys and girls in their journey.

“Why did I want to become a White Ribbon Ambassador? I, too was a victim of Domestic Violence. I first witnessed this with my stepfather – we were driving home from a barbecue when he attacked my mother. As an eight-year-old boy this haunts me to this very day.

“I also seen this with my own father a few years later with his wife. As I was growing up my auntie would always say ‘You’re going to be just like your father’. I love my dad in so many ways, but this was the one thing I didn’t want to be like him. But I was thinking this was genetic so it will happen.

“I just turned 15 and I had just met my girlfriend. And what my auntie said to me kept coming back. And I started thinking to myself, when is this going to start happening? I love my girlfriend and I don’t want to hit her.

“As time went on, I would start arguments to see if I would hit her.

“Am I proud to say I am one of the 70 per cent of men that haven’t offended? That girlfriend became my wife. Our relationship lasted over 40 years. We raised three amazing sons, Zac, Kye and Traie. So, I give permission as a man to stand up and protect our mothers, grandmothers, sisters, daughters, granddaughters – and let the offenders know as males it’s not okay.

“If you are an offender, it’s never too late to change your ways. Think of what you are teaching your kids and what you are doing to your partner – 1800 RESPECT or 1800 737 328.

“So, my message to you all today is be yourself, just because someone tells you are going to be like somebody, doesn’t mean you have to be.”

At the conclusion of his speech, Mr Merritt asked all men to stand beside him and take an oath – “I will always stand up, speak out and act to prevent men’s violence against women.”

The community also enjoyed a free barbecue, drinks and ice cream as part of the Family Fun Day.

Brayden Davis Personal Training offered a Boot Camp experience, and there was Laser Tag (run by Creative Community Concepts) and Footy 4 Fun activities on offer.

This project was organised by Central West Family Support Group funded by the Department of Communities and Justice.