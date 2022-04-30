Trundle Central School students in Year 10 and 11 completed their General Construction Induction course (White card) late last term.
This course was conducted by Miss Rowlands over two days with five schools attending. This was a great opportunity for the students. The school thanked the Western Access Program for subsidising some of the cost for the students.
Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School’s Newsletter.
WHITE CARD COURSE
