WHITE CARD COURSE COMPLETED

On the 23rd of March, 17 students attended the Construction General Induction (White card) course at West Wyalong High School.

The course provides students with general knowledge and understanding of safety requirements for working on construction sites including hazard identification, fire equipment use and safe work procedures.

At the conclusion of the course, all 17 students satisfactorily completed the course and received their statement of training certificates and will await the arrival of their white card.

West Wyalong High will run a second course later in 2021 for students who missed out on this session. Congratulations to all 17 students on completing the course.

Source and Image Credit: West Wyalong High School’s Facebook Page.