WHAT A DAY TO BE A JUNIOR RAM!

Six Condobolin Junior Rugby League (JRL) teams went into battle in elimination finals on Saturday, 19 August, chasing a spot in the big dance. The Under 10s, Under 11s League Tag, Under 12s Tackle, Under 14s Tackle and Under 16s Tackle teams are all off to Forbes to play finals footy on Saturday, 26 August. Unfortunately, the Under 17s League Tag side finished their season with a loss to Forbes. “Well done girls on a fab season and making finals your club, coaches and ram fam are proud of you,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. There were some really close matches, but the junior Rams showed true determination to be in front when the last siren sounded. “You had us all on the edge of our seats all day,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read. “There was some fantastic footy played. “We are proud of you all, you displayed great skill and sportsmanship all day.”