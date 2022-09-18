This year’s School Merino Wether Challenge in NSW was the biggest one yet, of the annual competition organised by the NSW Stud Merino Breeders’ Association, with support from AWI.

The initiative aims to educate and engage students on the commercial production of Merino sheep by giving them a memorable ‘hands on’ experience covering a broad range of sheep and wool production skills.

On Monday 22nd, Tuesday 23rd and Wednesday 24th August, Shauna Pollard, Hayley Roberts, Maddi Loftus, Isaac Noakes and Dominic Vincent attended the Rabobank National Merino Sheep Show and Ram Sale. The students participated in a variety of workshops looking at sheep management. They also prepared and presented the wethers for judging according to the meat and wool quality of the sheep.

“It really was wonderful to watch our students work with and help students from other schools with their sheep. Although we didn’t win any prizes, we all had a valuable learning experience that we can apply to the program next year” wrote Mrs Sarah Lindsay in the Tottenham Central School Newsletter.

Source: Tottenham Central School’s Newsletter.