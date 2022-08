On Sunday, 7 August, six Condobolin High School Music students ventured to the Western Rock Camp. Emma Patton, Mhegan McDonald, Daniel Gile, Xavier Grimshaw, Indi Lemmon and Gemma O’Bryan auditioned for this week long experience earlier in the year. Emily Wood was also successful but unfortunately due to a date change was unable to attend. They will participate in intensive tutorials culminating in a celebration concert.