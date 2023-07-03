Recently Tommy from Condobolin Public School Class 5/6H demonstrated excellent persistence and determination to improve his understanding of fractions. Tommy added fractions with unlike denominators, then turned improper fractions into mixed fractions and as a final step, simplified them. “Tommy practiced, asked for feedback, made mistakes and persevered until he was confident in the process,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “It looks like we have a mathematician in our midst! “Well done, Tommy!” Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.