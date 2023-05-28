Charlie Patton competed at the Combined High School (CHS) State Swimming Championships in Sydney on Thursday, 4 May. The competition was fierce in the 13 Years 100 metre butterfly and Charlie raced against some incredibly fast swimmers, holding his own. “The meet was a great opportunity to experience swimming at an elite level and we are sure we will be seeing Charlie shine again next year!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Well done Charlie – you should be extremely proud of yourself – we certainly are!” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.