WELL DONE ANNELIESE

Condobolin Public School teacher Anneliese Dobbie with Principal Jessica Nielsen with her Accreditation of Proficiency. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Posted By: The Condobolin Argus May 21, 2020

Condobolin Public School teacher, Anneliese Dobbie has obtained her Accreditation of Proficiency.

Achieving accreditation at Proficient Teacher level is a workplace-based process which supports teachers to develop their practice and become accredited as full members of the teaching profession.

It is a mandatory requirement under the Teacher Accreditation Act 2004 that teachers are accredited at Proficient Teacher Level, and maintain that accreditation, with the National Education Standards Authority (NESA).

By Melissa Blewitt.