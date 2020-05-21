WELL DONE ANNELIESE

Condobolin Public School teacher, Anneliese Dobbie has obtained her Accreditation of Proficiency.

Achieving accreditation at Proficient Teacher level is a workplace-based process which supports teachers to develop their practice and become accredited as full members of the teaching profession.

It is a mandatory requirement under the Teacher Accreditation Act 2004 that teachers are accredited at Proficient Teacher Level, and maintain that accreditation, with the National Education Standards Authority (NESA).

By Melissa Blewitt.