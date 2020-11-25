WELCOMING MADY

There is a new staff member at Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) in Condobolin.

They are excited to announce Mady Paull has joined the team.

Mady is CWFS’ new Extension Officer and joined in early November.

She has come to Condobolin from the town of Narrabri where she previously worked for AGT (Australian Grain Technologies) as a Research Agronomist for the last four years, overseeing grain breeding trials in Northern NSW.

Before working with AGT, Mady Studied a Bachelor of Agriculture through University of New England, in which she majored in plant production.

CWFS are thrilled to have Mady join their ranks at CWFS.

By Melissa Blewitt.