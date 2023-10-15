WELCOME UNO, UTTERLY, UNK AND UGGIE

After much deliberation, pondering and debate Condobolin High School Agriculture classes as to which name is better than the others, they are delighted to introduce their calves publicly and formally welcome to the Condobolin High School family – Uno, Utterly, Unk and Uggie. “Thank you everyone for your help with the “u” names!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “The students race down to the Ag plot to feed their little loves every day and they simply cannot get enough of them. “They enjoy patting their soft hair and tracking their growth and development by weighing and measuring the heights of the calves each week. “So far we seem to have some happy calves with healthy appetites!” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.