WELCOME ROCHELLE

Rochelle Smith has joined the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre educator team.

She has commenced as a permanent full time Childcare Educator and holds a Certificate III.

Rochelle will be working in the facility’s three year old room, upon opening of the new rooms.

Until official notification is given to move into the new rooms she will be working within all rooms and familiarising herself with the Centre, children and their families.

The Centre is encouraging everyone who utilises the Centre to introduce themselves.