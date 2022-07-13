WEEKEND OF FISHING AND FUN FOR ALL

Around 200 people took part in the 2022 Condobolin Junior Rugby League (JRL) Fishing Competition recently.

Julie Norris reeled in the Biggest Cod (72 centimetres) in the female section, while the Runner Up was Tyra Wilde with a 43 centimetre catch.

Isaiah Richards caught the Biggest Cod in the Male Category, with a very nice 77 centimetre fish. Blake Smith was Runner Up with a 74 centimetre beauty.

The Biggest Yellow Belly was caught by Rodney Nancarrow ( 49 centimetres), while Barend Cronje caught the Biggest Carp at 61 centimetres. The Heaviest Bag was also won by Barend Cronje with 3.225 kilograms landed.

The Taylor’s took home the Biggest Cod in the Family section, securing a 78 centimetre fish. The Runners Up were the Jones Family, who caught a 75 centimetre Cod.

The Flicky Coe Family caught the Biggest Yellow Belly, in the Family Category, bagging a 41 centimetre specimen. They also caught the Biggest Carp at 61 centimetres. The Flicky Coe Family also won the Heaviest Bag with a total of 5.84 kilograms.

“We must thank all of the extremely generous businesses and people who kindly donated prizes for the comp,I’m sure you’d all agree the prizes were amazing!” a post on the Condo JRL Official Facebook Page read.

“We hope this event continues to grow in the coming years.

“We would like to thank the following people for supporting us: Coolectrics, Brendan’s Painting, Harvey’s Mowers and Chainsaws, Vane Tempest Bros, Foodworks, Lachlan Agencies, Elements, Interiors and Design, Loomsey’s Fishing Shop, The Hall, Julie and Dennis Norris, Condo Quality Meats, Owens Rural, Don Lark’s Motorcycles, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, Betta Home Living, Prokonnect Day Spa, Alese Keen and Condo Bakery.

“To Brett Smith and Dale Thompson from NSW Fisheries, along with Narrandera Fisheries Thank you for your help and support in making this event happen. “Finally to our President Nathan Smith well done and congratulations on running and organising a hugely successful event for the Club.”