Week 1 Merits

Tullibigeal Central School has presented the merits for week one, term 3. The following are the students and their award. Isabella for reading 10 books from the Premier’s Reading Challenge List from Miss Smith, Meg for asking appropriate questions about the text when reading from Mrs Rossiter, Lexi for working hard during maths lessons Mrs Rossiter, Ted for writing some super sentences from Mrs Helyar, Sonny for quick recall of his times tables from Mrs Hayward, Khloe for consistently striving for excellence in her writing from Mrs Hayward, Kayden for a well written and funny narrative from Mrs Hayward, Leah for thinking of another point of view in writing lessons from Mrs Helyar, Fletcher for writing some super sentences from Mrs Helyar, Meg for reading 15 books in the Premier’s Reading Challenge from Miss Smith, Blake for excellent results in Maths Assessment 3 from Mrs Bendall and Khloe for reading 10 books from the Premier’s Reading Challenge List from Miss Smith. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.