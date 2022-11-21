WATERWORLD

The Lachlan River at Condobolin Bridge reached 7.27 metres around 9:30am on Saturday 12 November), slightly lower than the June 1952 flood level (7.37 metres). It then rose to 7.30 metres on Sunday, 13 November. The Lachlan River at Condobolin Bridge was at 7.35 metres and steady at 7am on 15 November 2022, with major flooding. Image Credit: Brayden Davis.
Posted By: Hayley
21/11/2022
Derriwong rail crossing looking east and west towards the silos (taken from a tractor) on Monday, 14 November 2022. The Derriwong area had in excess of 100mm of rain during this storm event. Image Credit: Bruce Patton.