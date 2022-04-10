WATER TOWER MURAL NOW UNDERWAY

It has been years in the making, but the painting of Lake Cargelligo’s water tower mural finally began last week.

The project is finally coming to fruition,” Lake’s Alive Publicity Officer Gus Blacker said.

Melbourne-based artist Heesco arrived in town on Monday 21st March, and quickly set to work on the project, with the official signing of the contract by all parties now complete.

Last December the Lake’s Alive Committee received $59,960 from the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR) Grant for the project.

Under terms of the funding, the mural will need to be completed by June 30.

Mr Blacker praised council for their support of the project, and their assistance preparing for the painting phase.

“The Lachlan Shire has also done a great job clearing the site around the tower in the past week and getting ready for the arrival of a 40-metre cherrypicker.”

With everything now in place, Heesco hopes to complete the project in just three weeks.

Last year, Lakes Alive asked the community to nominate some common local themes to include on the mural.

From there, Heesco developed four concept designs that were put to a community vote which attracted an excellent 621 entries.

Out of the four designs, Option 4 won, taking out over 39 per cent of the vote (246 ballots).

The mural’s success stands in stark-contrast to the short-lived life of a previous mural proposal.

Several years ago, there was an outcry from local people when council approved a spaceship design to go on the mural.

Eventually that design was abandoned due to the public fall-out.