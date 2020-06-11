Water restrictions changed

Water restrictions across the Lachlan Shire have changed.

Effective from 1 June 2020, Council has altered the water restriction levels for both residential and non-residential properties.

They are as follows:

• Condobolin and its rural customers will be relaxed to Level 1 water restrictions

• Lake Cargelligo, including Tullibigeal, Gibsonvale-Kikoira Pipeline, Murrin Bridge and rural customers along these pipelines will be relaxed to Level 1 water restrictions

• Tottenham and Albert will be relaxed to Level 2 water restrictions

• Burcher and Fifield will be relaxed to Level 2 water restrictions

A copy of the water restrictions table with permitted watering activities for each restriction level can be found on the Lachlan Shire Council website at http://www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/…/current-water-restrictions.

Businesses are reminded that their water permissions are different to those of residential customers.

Business owners are to refer to the water restrictions table for non-residential properties on Council’s website for details of those activities.

Council urges residents and ratepayers to remain water wise.

Please visit the Lachlan Shire Council website for further information or contact Council’s Infrastructure Service Department between office hours on (02) 6895 1900 or 6895 1961.

By Melissa Blewitt.