WATCHING AND LEARNING

Condobolin Public School Class 5/6B started National Reconciliation Week by watching a Behind The News (BTN) clip. This clip gave a brief outline of important dates in Australia’s history including The Referendum and Mabo Day. The theme for National Reconciliation Week 2023 was Be a Voice for Generations. The theme encourages all Australians to be a voice for reconciliation in tangible ways in their everyday lives – where they live, work, and socialise. “For the work of generations past, and the benefit of generations future, act today for a more just, equitable and reconciled country for all,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “National Reconciliation Week – 27 May to 3 June – is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.