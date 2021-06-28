The Sims Metal Waste to Art and design 2021 competition in Condobolin was a wonderful success. A different waste item is featured part of Waste to Art each year and in 2021, the public was encouraged to use aluminium and steel cans. The Competition includes categories which aim to challenge and stimulate the imagination.

The official Exhibition Opening and Prize Presentation evening took place at the Condobolin Community Centre on Friday, 4 June. The winners of Sims Metal Waste to Art and design 2021 competition in Condobolin were: Workshop Winner – Amelia Greenaway; Primary 2D – Sally Ford (Peacock); Primary 3D Anastasia Phillips (Ted Kelly); High School 2D – Jalanah Read, Gemma O’Bryan, Suzanna Wright and Shauri-Lee Taylor (Fossil Fuel); High School 3D – Samuel Kissane and Silas Gallaher (Coke Can); High School Functional – Shayleen Coe and Mariah Calliss (The Paddle Board); Community 3D – Terryll Cassidy (Wind Chime); Open 2D – Catherine Morgan (Solo Can Canoe); Open 3D – Eryn Mullins (Things go better with Coke); Open Functional – Terryll Cassidy (Toto); Annual Waste Theme Award – Terryll Cassidy (Expressed Dress); Highly Commended: Primary 3D – Grace Ford (Echidna); High School 2D – Indi Ashanti Unni (Aboriginal Flag); and High School 3D – Room 1 Condobolin High School (Sustainable Garden).

Western Plains Regional Development Project Officer Heather Blackley and Lachlan Shire Councillor Dennis Brady presented the winners with their certificates on the night.

Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.