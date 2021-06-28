WASTE TO ART

Simon Carey, Kerry Kempnich and Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory enjoyed the official opening.Simon Carey, Kerry Kempnich and Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Greg Tory enjoyed the official opening.

Posted By: Hayley June 28, 2021

The Sims Metal Waste to Art and design 2021 competition in Condobolin was a wonderful success. A different waste item is featured part of Waste to Art each year and in 2021, the public was encouraged to use aluminium and steel cans. The Competition includes categories which aim to challenge and stimulate the imagination.

The official Exhibition Opening and Prize Presentation evening took place at the Condobolin Community Centre on Friday, 4 June. The winners of Sims Metal Waste to Art and design 2021 competition in Condobolin were: Workshop Winner – Amelia Greenaway; Primary 2D – Sally Ford (Peacock); Primary 3D Anastasia Phillips (Ted Kelly); High School 2D – Jalanah Read, Gemma O’Bryan, Suzanna Wright and Shauri-Lee Taylor (Fossil Fuel); High School 3D – Samuel Kissane and Silas Gallaher (Coke Can); High School Functional – Shayleen Coe and Mariah Calliss (The Paddle Board); Community 3D – Terryll Cassidy (Wind Chime); Open 2D – Catherine Morgan (Solo Can Canoe); Open 3D – Eryn Mullins (Things go better with Coke); Open Functional – Terryll Cassidy (Toto); Annual Waste Theme Award – Terryll Cassidy (Expressed Dress); Highly Commended: Primary 3D – Grace Ford (Echidna); High School 2D – Indi Ashanti Unni (Aboriginal Flag); and High School 3D – Room 1 Condobolin High School (Sustainable Garden).

Western Plains Regional Development Project Officer Heather Blackley and Lachlan Shire Councillor Dennis Brady presented the winners with their certificates on the night.

Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

Lachlan Shire Councillor Dennis Brady with Anastasia Phillips, who won the Primary 3D section with her entry 'Ted Kelly'.

Councillor Dennis Brady with Indiana Lemmon (Highly Recommended High School category).

Terryll Cassidy won the annual Waste Theme Award for her entry ' Expressed Dress'.

The winner of the Open 3D category was Eryn Mullins with her entry ' Things Go Better With Coke'.

Grace Ford's 'Echidna' entry.

Jalanah Read. Gemma O'Bryan, Suzanna Wright and Shauri-Lee Taylor won the High School 2D section with their entry 'Fossil Fuel'.

Heather Blackley, Rex Press and Lachlan Shire Councillor Dennis Brady.

Garry White and Brett White.

Lachlan Shire Councillor Dennis Brady with Silas Gallaher and Samuel Kissane (winners of the High School 3D category). Their entry was called 'Coke Can'.

Councillor Dennis Brady with Grace Ford (Highly Recommended Primary School 3D category).

