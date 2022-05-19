WASTE TO ART COMPETITION IS NOW OPEN

It’s the year of Soft Plastics for the Sims Metal Waste to Art and design 2022 competition.

Waste to Art is a community art exhibition and competition open to all local residents who reside in the NetWaste region. It showcases creative works made from reused and recyclable waste materials.

The aim is to challenge people’s perception about rubbish, celebrate reuse, minimise waste generation and increase recycling through arts and crafts.

A different waste item is featured as part of Waste to Art each year however, artworks do not have to use the theme waste, but an additional prize will be given to an artwork featuring this material.

“We are inviting all members of the community to let their imagination go wild and create amazing artworks,” Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, John Medcalf OAM explained.

The competition categories are: Two-Dimensional – Poster/Painting/Collage/Drawing; Three-Dimensional – Sculpture/Installation/ Video /Soundscape; Functional – furniture, craftworks, and wearable items made from recycled materials. Within these categories, there are sections for pre-school, primary school, secondary, community, and open (professional artist).

Prizes will be awarded for the most inspiring artwork in each section/category.

“It would be terrific to see our schools, community groups, and local individuals take up the challenge this year and give new life to materials that would otherwise have been thrown into the rubbish. Everyone is welcome to participate and have some fun creating a potential modern art masterpiece,” Mayor Medcalf stated.

Competition entries are now open and will close on Wednesday, June 8 2022. All winning entries will be entered in the regional finals.

Entry Forms are now available from Lachlan Shire Council, or can be downloaded from Council’s website – www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au

Further information on the exhibition venue will be provided closer to the event. For any enquiries please contact Council’s Environment, Tourism and Economic Development Department on (02) 6895 1950.