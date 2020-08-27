WASTE AND RECYCLING TRANSFER STATION IN CONDOBOLIN

Lachlan Shire Council expects to announce a public tender for the construction of a Waste and Recycling Transfer Station at the Condobolin Waste facility soon.

A Development Application has been approved by Council for the facility which will encourage a greater diversion of waste from landfill, improve recycling and provide a safe environment for residents.

The transfer station will benefit the whole of Lachlan Shire as waste materials will be transported there from the shire’s other towns and villages. After being sent to the safe, centralised storage area, the waste will then be processed by specialised contractors. Problem waste which can be processed at the new facility includes paints, household chemicals, tyres, E-waste and cooking oils.

“The proposed upgrades will deliver a more user-friendly, safer facility for residents, as well as increased environmental performance and diversion of materials from landfill,” Mayor John Medcalf OAM explained.

“The new transfer station drop-off will be a major improvement, with customers able to drive on all-weather roads to an undercover area to dispose of their mixed waste and recyclables.

“This facility is an important component of the overall waste management within the shire, long term maintenance, environmental monitoring and effective recovery and processing of recyclable waste.”

Staff members will man the transfer station during opening hours to assist residents in the correct disposal of their waste loads.

The transfer station will be suitable for domestic types of waste and provides for the separation of recyclables and mattresses. It will also continue to provide for the separation of green waste, tyres and metals.