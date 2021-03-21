WARATAHS ADVANCE TO GRAND FINAL

Waratahs played Colts in one semi-final of the cricket on Saturday. Waratahs elected to bat and got going well before Memphis Jones was unluckily out hit wicket to Archie Ryan for 5. Nate was scoring well until he was bowled by Sam Kissane for 22.

Some good partnerships followed including 17 to Callan Venables and 7 to Eli Heffernan as they were well supported by Keaton Sloane with 2 and Lucy McFadyen, not out 0. Waratahs didn’t look to have enough runs with 4-99 at the 25 over mark due to great Colts bowling but a solid finish from Gus Laing and Rachel Grimmond took the score to 5-140 off their 30 overs. Gus finished not out 19 and Rachel not out 5. Sid Shoemark, Sam Kissane, Ryley Smith, and Miller Taylor all took one wicket.

Some tight fielding from George Chamen, Archie Ryan, and Hudson Taylor kept pressure on the Waratah batters.

Colts looked to be well in the chase with some powerful hitters in their lineup. The start was steady however and Colts were 1-35 at the 15 over mark. From here Miller got going and looked dangerous before being bowled by Rachel for 11.

Sam Kissane and Ryley Smith increased the scoring rate with some big fours and a six and were closing in on a great win. A caught and bowled to Callan Venables dismissed Sam for 26 and this was enough to slow the scoring but Ryley never gave up hitting 12 runs off the last 3 balls. Unfortunately, Colts ran out of overs and finished 3-127. Rachel finished with 2 wickets.

The Grand final sees Waratahs play Gilgais from 8.30am at the Association Ground next weekend. This will be followed by a BBQ lunch and Presentation at the Sports Club from 1.00pm.

Registered players are free and $5 for everyone else. RSVP numbers to Donna Goodsell via the Facebook page, please.