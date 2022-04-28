On Sunday 10th April, Ungarie War Memorial Hall member Vanessa Williams (Above) attended the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW morning tea at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Ungarie War Memorial Hall was one of the 9 Royal Agricultural Society Foundation Community Futures Grant recipients for 2022.
Source and Image Credit: Ungarie War Memorial Hall’s Facebook Page.
WAR MEMORIAL HALL GETS SELECTED FOR GRANT
On Sunday 10th April, Ungarie War Memorial Hall member Vanessa Williams (Above) attended the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW morning tea at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.