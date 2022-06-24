WAR MEMORIAL HALL GETS FUNDING

Ungarie War Memorial Hall has been successful in receiving funding from the Essential Energy 2022 Community Choices Program.

The program is an opportunity for customers to nominate and vote for their local groups, community halls, not-for-profit and registered charities that could benefit from a funding boost.

This year, over 300 nominations with over 113,000 votes were cast for the three categories from the 20 zones in NSW. The categories this year were: standard zone funding, small communities funding and community hall funding; each one getting their own set amount of funding and allocations per zone.

Standard zone funding had five funding allocations in each of the 20 zones. The amount ranging from $1,100 to $2,500.

Small communities funding had two $500 allocations in each of the 20 zones. The community needed to have less than 10,000 people.

Community hall funding had eight $300 allocations in each zone for their community halls.

Ungarie War Memorial Hall (zone 2) was successful in the Standard zone funding, receiving a total of $2,500.

Essential Energy shared a total of $245,000.