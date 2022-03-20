WAP CAMP 2022

Posted By: Hayley March 20, 2022

From Wednesday the 23rd to Friday the 25th of February, Western Access Program students from years 11 and 12 went on the annual Western Access Camp Trip that was held at the Lake Burrendong Sport and Recreation Centre.
Western Access Program is run in Peak Hill but takes in multiple schools from surrounding small towns, including Tullamore.
Tullamore Year 11 and 12 students were reported to have had a great time and excellent behaviour and attitude during the camp.
Image Credits: Western Access Program’s Facebook Page and Tullamore Central School’s Newsletter.

Woodwork class was one of the activities at the camp.

Tullamore Central School's students on the sidelines during the camps sports activities.

