WALKWAY FUNDING FOR GUM BEND LAKE

The walkway around Gum Bend Lake in Condobolin will be completed after a $550,000 funding boost from the NSW Government’s Regional Tourism Acceleration Fund.

Minister for Western NSW Dugald Saunders visited Condobolin on Friday, 11 March to announce the funding allocation, which will complement a $100,000 contribution from Lachlan Shire Council.

Funding for the project has been well received by Lachlan Shire Council, whose Mayor Councillor John Medcalf OAM said the Gum Bend Lake area is a key component of the region’s tourism offering.

“We’re exceptionally grateful for the NSW Government’s financial contribution to complete the Gum Bend Lake pathway,” he explained.

“The lake precinct is a key tourism driver for not only the shire, but the central west region, and this funding will allow us to enhance the facility further.

“It will also deliver significant benefits to local residents through improved access to a safe, well-maintained shared pathway that will assist to support their ongoing health and wellbeing.”

Mr Saunders said the fully functional walkway would enhance the Gum Bend Lake facility, which was already a well known tourist drawcard for the area.

“This project will see more than two kilometres of pathway, which will be two-and-a-half metres wide, constructed around Gum Bend Lake, and it will provide a wonderful place for people to exercise and discover the beauty of this location,” he stated.

“There will also be some informative signage established at various parts of the loop around the lake, which will outline some of the native birds that live in the lake precinct, making it a great place to stop and learn about the Condobolin area.”

The $30 million Regional Tourism Activation Fund was established to prioritise the development of new and enhanced tourism infrastructure in regional NSW, and is part of the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund established by the NSW Government.