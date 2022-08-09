‘WALKABOUT BARBER’ VISITS CONDOBOLIN

Providing haircuts, a space for connections and real conversations is of paramount importance to Brian Dowd.

Known as the ‘Walkabout Barber’, Mr Dowd and his team visited Condobolin on Wednesday, 27 July where they provided a combined 120 haircuts and beauty services to the community.

CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes hosted and sponsored the Walkabout Barber visit. The Walkabout Barber also spent time in Lake Cargelligo on Tuesday, 26 July.

Mr Dowd was also the special guest speaker at Condobolin High School’s NAIDOC Assembly, where he shared insights of growing up, dealing with trauma, connecting with culture and sharing that with others, and finding you own path in life.

“Well today (Wednesday, 27 July) was another massive day for Team Walkabout in Condobolin NSW! Today our team smashed out a combined 120 Haircuts and Beauty Services for this amazing little community!” he wrote on the Walkabout Barber Facebook Page.

“I was also privileged to be invited to Condobolin High School to speak with their Indigenous students about Resilience, Self Care and how to look after their Mental Health and Well-being and also be their special guest speaker for their NAIDOC Week assembly 2022!

“And to put the icing on the cake, I was announced the winner of a National Men’s Health Award, for my work in Indigenous Mens Health!” he concluded.