Friday 20th May was ‘Walk Safely to School Day’.

This is an annual event where all school children are encouraged to walk and commute safely to school. It is a Community Event seeking to promote Road Safety, Health, Public Transport and the Environment.

This year, Tullibigeal Central School students were asked to meet at a park near the school. Once everyone was ready, the staff walked with the students to school safely.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School’s Facebook Page.