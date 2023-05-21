VISITORS BRING SMILES TO FACES

In collaboration with a recent visit to the Retirement Village, Kerre and Lionel Pearce were ever so willing to bring their horses to the Independent Living Centre for a visit, along with Jess Hutchings who brought a baby turkey, being only a week old.

Kerre and Lionel have been tremendous in their hand raising of the ponies, Pepper and Rocky which are now four and five years old.

Each of the clients had a fabulous time, getting up close and personal with the ponies and baby turkey.

All to soon it was time for the ponies to be loaded up and safely return to their home, along with the turkey!

The clients eagerly await their next visit.

Contributed by Joanne Newbould.