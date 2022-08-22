VISITING CPS FOR NAIDOC WEEK CELEBRATIONS

Lachlan Children’s Services preschool school leavers were invited to attend the Condobolin Public School smoking ceremony and activities to celebrate NAIDOC week on Tuesday, 26 July. Larry Brandy formerly of Condobolin and who now resides on Ngunawal country joined them. Larry Brandy is an Aboriginal storyteller with many years of experience. With a number of published works his recent book WIRADJURI COUNTRY is truly gaining recognition as a much needed resource. Larry showed and demonstrated Aboriginal artefacts including Boomerangs, Spears, Possum Skin, Axes, Coolamon and role played hunting with Emu and Kangaroo face mask. “After that they went into the Kindergarten rooms and completed an activity of the NAIDOC theme hand Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up by decorating using aboriginal story symbols,” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “We were pretty excited to see some of our preschool friends who are now in Kindy.” Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.