VIRTUAL EXCURSION FOR CPS

On Tuesday, 15 September Condobolin Public School classes 3O, 4T and 4/5R participated in a virtual excursion. Students engaged in a role play to understand significant events that occurred upon Captain Cook’s arrival. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
October 15, 2020
Students engaged in a role play to understand significant events that occurred upon Captain Cook’s arrival and began to learn about botanists and botanical artists.