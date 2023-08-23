VINTAGE VEHICLES TO CAPTURE IMAGINATIONS

There will be cars, trucks, tractors, motorbikes, and stationary motors aplenty at the Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club’s Display at the 2023 Condobolin Show.

The display will be held on both Friday and Saturday of the Condobolin Show. However, it will only be trucks and tractors on display on Friday, and the cars will join them on Saturday.

Shannons will be donating trophies for the “Best In” various sections in 2023. Visiting Parkes Antique Motor Club member Mr Rex Veal will be the judge this year.

These categories include Champion Veteran Car/Vintage Car, Champion Classic Car, Champion Truck, Champion Stationary Engine, Champion Tractor, Champion Motorcycle and Outright Champion Car.

Another exciting aspect of this year’s display is the People’s Choice Award. Those who visit the display will be able to fill out a form and vote for their favourite exhibits. A trophy will be presented to the winners of these categories once it is decided.

Drivers are reminded that they must sign a Release and Indemnity Agreement prior to driving a vehicle on a Showground, including in the Grand Parade.

Please call in and visit the Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club display at the show, located inside the pedestrian gate on Buttenshaw Avenue.

The Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club welcomes new members and encourages their members to restore, retain or collect vehicles, tractors, engines etc over 30 years old. The Club has regular outings and monthly meetings and are long standing supporters of the Condobolin Show.

For more information contact Geoff Buckland on 0493 126 756.