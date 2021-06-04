VINNIES VOLUNTEERS RECOGNISED FOR EFFORTS

By Melissa Blewitt

St Vincent de Paul Society volunteers have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to their community.

Five members were celebrated at a special luncheon at the Railway Hotel in Condobolin on Tuesday, 18 May.

Jill Broadley, was acknowledged for her 55 years of service to the St Vincent de Paul Society in Condobolin, and John and Helen Atkinson were recognised for their 10 years of service.

Mrs Broadley, Mr and Mrs Atkinson all received a medal and a letter from St Vincent de Paul Society Regional Retail Manager Tanya Godden.

“I would personally like to thank you for your important contribution and your precious time to provide your volunteer service with St Vincent de Paul Society, NSW,” the letter said.

“Your passion and ongoing commitment has directly benefitted women, men and families in your local community that have fallen on hard times.

“Every year the need for our assistance grows as there are more families who find they need our service. It’s only with the assistance of our local volunteers such as yourself that we can rise to the challenge.

“Once again thank you very much for your magnificent contribution to your local vinnies.”

Pam Nicholl received a Certificate of Appreciation, from St Vincent de Paul Society Regional Retail Manager Tanya Godden and Retail Team Leader Condobolin Jeffery Grogan, for her 48 years of service as a volunteer of the St Vincent De Paul Society in Condobolin.

“This tremendous dedication to the Society is greatly recognised and appreciated,” the Certificate read.

Mrs Nicholl was also presented with a beautiful bunch of flowers as part of her thank you gift. She no longer volunteers at Vinnies, but maintains a special connection to the organisation.

Sue Kendall, who is sadly leaving Condobolin to be closer to family, received a Certificate of Appreciation, from St Vincent de Paul Society Regional Retail Manager Tanya Godden and Retail Team

Leader Condobolin Jeffery Grogan, for her service as a volunteer of the St Vincent de Paul Society in Condobolin, especially in the area of data entry.

Other volunteers who have been given recognition but were absent on the day were Harold Bell (25 years), Dennis Brady (10 years) and Mandy Privett (10 years).